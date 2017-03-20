Public information meeting to lay out plans for Streetscape’s second season

Workers assemble decorative light poles along Rives Street last fall while finishing up work for 2016 on Rhinelander's downtown Streetscape project. Star Journal file photo.

The Rhinelander community is encouraged to attend a public information meeting March 28  at 6 p.m. at City Hall where a presentation on the Rhinelander Downtown Improvement Project will be given.

The meeting will address the current status of the project, as well as provide specific information to area residents who will need to prepare for the project construction.  This is the first informational meeting to start the planned second construction season.

The meeting will also allow for individual private property owner contact and coordination of the provisions needed for the project. The agenda and other project information is posted  at http://www.rhinelandercityhall.org.

