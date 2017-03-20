Obituary: Janice “Jan” K. Barnhart

Janice “Jan” K. Barnhart, age 59 of Rhinelander, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 16, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born April 10, 1957, in Baraboo to Aubrey and Marcella (Koehler) Barnhart.

Jan graduated from Baraboo High School in 1975. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison where she earned her Pharmacist Degree. Jan moved to Rhinelander where she served as a pharmacist at the Jolly Fisherman and Friendly Village. She joined the team at Snyder Pharmacy until the store’s closing, at which time she moved to Trigs Pharmacy where she served as pharmacy manager since 1999 providing attentive and quality health services to her community.

Jan was a true Hodag and in addition to her occupation, served Rhinelander through involvement in the Jaycees, Rhinelander Downtown Development Association, and the Rhinelander Duck Chase events, including a term as “Head Duck”. Two of her greatest joys were her pet companions Sophie and Gracie and you could often find them walking the trail at Hodag Park. Among her other interests, she enjoyed participating in pool league shooting for Brokers, gardening and watching the birds around her home, attending Hodag Country Festival virtually every year since its opening, supporting the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, reading, and garage sales. Jan will be fondly remembered as a dedicated daughter, loving sister, and treasured friend to many. Her smile and great sense of humor brightened the day for many of her customers and the pharmacy at Trigs will be a lesser place without her presence.

Jan is survived by her mother, Marcella Barnhart of Rhinelander; three brothers, Kenneth (Carole) Barnhart of Astoria, Ore., Thomas (Linda) Barnhart of Danburyand James (Kay) Barnhart of Mazeppa, Minn. as well as nieces, nephews, her dogs, Sophie and Gracie, and many friends who she considered to be family. She was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey.

A memorial service for Jan will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Carlson Funeral Home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 22 at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.