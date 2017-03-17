Top outstanding Oneida County warrants – March 17

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Duane P. Ratliff, 42, Male/White. Failure to Pay Operating While Suspended. BOND: $457.00 Ashley A. Raith, 23, Female/White. Failure to Pay Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. BOND $419.20 Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White. Failure to Appear Jury Trial for Disorderly Conduct/Misconduct in Court. BODY ONLY Joshua G. Walker, 24, Male/Black. Failure to Pay Operating While Suspended. BOND: $228.50 Florence E. Gomez, 23, Female/Native American Failure to Pay Inattentive Driving. BOND: $215.90
<
>
Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White. Failure to Appear Jury Trial for Disorderly Conduct/Misconduct in Court. BODY ONLY
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Woodruff man accused of biting Oneida County corrections officer

Comments comments

Bond of $30,000 cash set for Rhinelander-area man charged with attempted murder

Comments comments

Rhinelander-area man accused of attempted murder

Comments comments

Oneida County’s top five outstanding warrants

Comments comments