RHS FCCLA students advance to state competition

Six Rhinelander High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members competed in regional competition, with hopes of moving their projects on to State competition.

This year’s event was hosted by Stevens Point Area Senior High and the events included event planning and children’s literature.

Four of the six participants scored high enough and will be presenting their projects at the State FCCLA Leadership Conference at the Kalahari Resort April 3-5.

Pictured in front from left, Noah Tjugum and Samantha Rocha; back row, Lexi Pond, Delanie Stafford, Alexis Heise and Grace Shafer.