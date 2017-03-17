Kiwanis Club honors RHS seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding RHS seniors at its weekly meeting. Seth Brown, left, has been involved in drama, Robotics Team, FBLA/DECA, Show Choir, and Solar Club. He was a Wisconsin Ambassador of Music in 2016 and honored as Exemplary Solo at State Solo Ensemble. After graduation, he plans to attend Northern Michigan University and double major in Music Education and Theatre.

Sydney Zettler was a two-time varsity soccer captain and first team all-conference soccer in 2015 and 2016. She was also offensive MVP in soccer in 2015 and 2016. She is an executive board member and secretary for Student Council and the National Honor Society. After graduation she plans to attend UW-LaCrosse to major in Exercise and Sport Science and hopes to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Kirk Reese.