The Rhinelander Kiwanis Club honored an outstanding Rhinelander High School senior at a recent weekly meeting.

Katherine Krueger, left, is a member of the tennis team, FCCLA, and student council. She also serves as an intern with a kindergarten class and participates in Interact and Kindness for Kids. After graduation, she plans to attend UW-LaCrosse and major in elementary education with a minor in special education.

Pictured with Krueger is Kiwanian Jo Hettwer.