JWMS students create permanent murals to decorate hallways

Sixth grade students at James Williams Middle School created clay tile murals as third quarter class projects.

Students collaboratively designed each mural, painted each of the 91 tiles and put them together under the direction of art teacher Josh Calhoun. These works of art are on permanent display in the hallway at JWMS.

Pictured in no particular order are students Michael Bowman, Haylee Connor, Whitley Divine, Dana Eliason, Makayla Fletcher, Jayden Fourt -Breivogel, Cameron Goetz,Brandon Hilmershausen, Vianna Joslin, Jamie Kolb, Jordan LeGere, Bryce Lundberg, Aidin McGuane, Dreyven Montezon-Long, Tyler Morrison, Ethan Novak, Laine Oberts, Milo Pemper, Brady Schreiber, Gavin Sizemore, Lucille Spencer, David Sprauge, Jeremiah Trudeau, Ayden Walker-Jewell, and Travis White.

This group of students created the under-the-sea mural include Grace Berger, Alyssa Boettcher, Hannah Connor, Ella Cordy, Maxwell Durkee, Jayson Fairfield, Reese Frisque, Alexandria Gamez, Michael Gaudioso, Odessa Hardin, Joshua Kabacinski, Carter Krueger, Sophia Laumann, Morgan Louis, Jackson Nehls, Izzy Otteson, Stacey Radtke, Taylor Riopel, Aidan Sedlak, Nani Sheppo and Michael Unverzagt.
