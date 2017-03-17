Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently welcomed Josh and Cristy Hipke, owners of Sew Creative at 30 W. Davenport St, in Rhinelander.

Sew Creative is a quilting and sewing needs store which carries a full line of fabric and notions and offers long-arm services and hand quilting as well. Brother sewing machines are sold at the store and the Hipkes service all brands of sewing machines. There is a large classroom on site and quilting, sewing and embroidery classes will begin in April.

Sew Creative is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store’s phone number is 715-420-1818.

Pictured with the owners are Ambassadors Linda Krebsbach, Diane Sowinski, Dave Russ, owners Cristy Hipke and Josh Hipke, Linda Davidson, Tom Peterson, Maggie Steffen, Tom Kneiwel.

Photo by Britton Photography.