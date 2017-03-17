Ambassador News

Pictured with the owners are Ambassadors Linda Krebsbach, Diane Sowinski, Dave Russ, owners Cristy Hipke and Josh Hipke, Linda Davidson, Tom Peterson, Maggie Steffen, Tom Kneiwel. Photo by Britton Photography.

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently welcomed Josh and Cristy Hipke, owners of Sew Creative at 30 W. Davenport St, in Rhinelander.

Sew Creative is a quilting and sewing needs store which carries a full line of fabric and notions and offers long-arm services and hand quilting as well. Brother sewing machines are sold at the store and the Hipkes service all brands of sewing machines. There is a large classroom on site and quilting, sewing and embroidery classes will begin in April.

Sew Creative is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store’s phone number is 715-420-1818.

