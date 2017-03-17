Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently visited Fashion Nails’ new location at 2148 Lincoln St. (next to Cost Cutters) in Rhinelander.

Fashion Nails has been in business 17 years. Owner Kathy Nguyn said she moved to a larger location with all new equipment to better serve their clients. Fashion Nails offers manicures, pedicures, acrylic and gel nails, facials, threading, waxing and nail designs.

Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted. The salon is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and can be reached at 715-369-5505.

Pictured are employee Tina, Dave Russ, employee Judy, Karen Eckert, owner Kathy Nguyn, Tarsie Goes, Maggie Steffen and Linda Krebsbach.