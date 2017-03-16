Reward offered to find “Sasha”

A Fond du Lac man is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of his blonde cocker spaniel dog named Sasha. Tom Carew said he believes she is lost somewhere west of Minocqua near Squirrel Lake, near the fire station on Bo Di Lac Road.

In an email, Carew states, “She was at our cabin on Murry Road on Squirrel Lake. The hurricane wind that day, March 8, disoriented her. We think she was blown north on the lake that night.”

He said the dog was seen by two people five miles away on the north end of the lake on Bakely Circle, one block east of the fire station. She is said to be a very friendly dog and Carew said she may have jumped into anyone’s car or entered anyone’s home.

Carew is asking anyone with information to call him, 920-579-1397 or the Minocqua Police.