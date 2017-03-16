Obituary: Roger H. Kurth

Roger H. Kurth, age 70, of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at his home. Roger was born Sept. 26, 1946 in West Bend to Wilburt and Irene (Sachse) Kurth.

Roger graduated from high school in 1964 and then attended the UW-Platteville where he received a BS degree in Agriculture Business. Before beginning his working career Roger served in the US Army. He was stationed both here and in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to East Troy where he was employed by Wisconsin Drywall and Stateline Drywall. He retired in July 2006.

Roger married Sharon Alaxson Sept. 22, 1973 in Burlington and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. After Roger’s retirement, they moved to Rhinelander where they have lived since.

Roger was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhinelander. In his retirement he enjoyed all the Northwoods has to offer, fishing, hunting, boating and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, horseshoes and playing cards.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Jessica (Cameron) Kappl of Brookfield and Joelle (Jason) Feucht of East Troy; son, Jeremy (Shannon) Kurth of East Troy; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Ermer of Kewaskum and Karen (Paul) Jacobs of Waukesha; a brother, Orville (Betty) Kurth of Oconomowoc; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister LaNore and a brother Marvin.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m., at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Troy. Visitation will also be at the church from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. A memorial is being established in Roger’s name and may be directed to his family. (Carlson Funeral Home)