Obituary: Scott E. Thilmany

Scott E. Thilmany, age 78, of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Rennes Health and Rehab. He was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Rhinelander to John and Carole (Savage) Thilmany.

Scott attended schools in Rhinelander graduating from RHS in 1956. After his schooling he went to work for Moritz Tire for a short period of time, and then Lindey Cleaners for 24 years. He moved to Lake Mills and was employed in pallet manufacturing for 23 years until retiring in 2009. He returned to Rhinelander in August of 2016.

Scott enjoyed the outdoors and the hunting and fishing of the Northwoods. He was a fan of all sports, especially the Packers and the Badgers.

He married Janet Bowman in Rhinelander March 2, 1957 and she preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 1997.

Scott is survived by his daughters. Kelly (Scott) Skubal of Columbia, Mo. and Jill (Chauncey) Reynolds of Booneville, Mo.; his sons, David (Jill) Thilmany of Pelican Lake, Todd Thilmany and Timothy Thilmany both of Rhinelander, twelve grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his brother, Val (Donna) Thilmany, other family and many friends.

Funeral services for Scott will be held Tuesday, March 21 at 12 p.m. at the Carlson Funeral Home with Chaplain John Uhlarik officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until just prior to the services, at the Carlson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. (Carlson Funeral Home)