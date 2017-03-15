Obituary: Michael T. Polinski

Michael T. Polinski, age 58 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at his residence. He was born March 12, 1959 in Rhinelander to LeRoy and Carol (Byington) Polinski.

Mike lived in Rhinelander most of his life. He enjoyed helping at the Workshop at South Park School. Mike loved music, the Green Bay Packers, monkeys and watching cartoons. He attended Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and St. Mark Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Polinski; two brothers, Ken Polinski of San Antonio, Texas and Dennis (Rannveig) Polinski of West Bend; and one sister, Beth (Neil) Terzinski of Rhinelander. Also surviving are five nieces, one nephew and one great-nephew; aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Polinski and his sister-in-law, Becky Polinski.

In accordance with the wishes of the family, there will be no visitation or service. Mike’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at the Germond Family Home. The love and care you provided Mike will remain in our hearts forever. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)