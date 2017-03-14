Obituary: Alan B. Reinke

Alan B. Reinke, age 56 of Rhinelander, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in the company of his family. He was born on January 23, 1961, in Milwaukee.

Alan graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1980 and was employed as a mechanic with the family business, Reinke Standard in Brookfield. For 20-plus years, he was a mechanic with Schwister Ford later to become Boucher Ford. Alan married his wife, Kathy on June 23, 2012, and in 2014, they realized their dream of owning and operating a campground with the purchase of Moen Lake Campground in Rhinelander. Alan enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, a cold Miller 64, and dancing. He was “Mr. Fix It” at the campground and especially enjoyed working in electrical and carpentry.

Alan is survived by his wife, Kathy of Rhinelander; his father, Joseph (Betty) Reinke of Montello; a daughter, Candice Reinke of Austin, Texas; two sons, Jonathan (Katherene) Reinke of Dousman and Michael (Kate) Reinke of Waukesha; two stepsons, Wesley Steege of Chicago, Ill. and Cody Steege of North Lake; grandchildren, Ashton, Natalie, and Keira; a sister, Vicki (Robert) Foelske of Green Lake; and a brother, Joseph Reinke of Winneconne.

The funeral service for Alan will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Julie Wilcox officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be directed at www.carlsonfh.com