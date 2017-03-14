Mens Pool League winners announced

The Rhinelander Mens Pool League held its annual league tournament March 11-12. The tournament format was double elimination with a second chance tourney, and included 24 out of the league’s 31 teams.

The Woodpecker team captured first place for the third consecutive year. This year they defeated the Rocky’s 2 team twice, 5-2, 5-2 to take the title, with Rocky’s 2 the runners up.

Winning third place was Flyin’ Finn and fourth place went to Twin Pines 1. In the second chance tourney, Taj Mahall 2 defeated Brokers 4.

