Mens Pool League winners announced

Pictured from left are are Team Woodpecker, Bruce Gruening, Mark Siech, Gary Vozka, Dave Swett, Curt Keso and Don Ebert.

The Rhinelander Mens Pool League  held its annual league tournament March 11-12. The tournament format was double elimination with a second chance tourney, and included 24 out of the league’s 31 teams.

The Woodpecker team captured first place for the third consecutive year. This year they defeated the Rocky’s 2 team twice, 5-2, 5-2 to take the title, with Rocky’s 2 the runners up.

Winning third place was Flyin’ Finn and fourth place went to Twin Pines 1. In the second chance tourney, Taj Mahall 2 defeated Brokers 4.

