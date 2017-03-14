MEN’S BASKETBALL: Shane White closes out senior season at BSU

RHS grad plays in all 28 games

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Shane White, a 2013 Rhinelander High School graduate, has wrapped up his senior season on the Bemidji State University men’s basketball team.

White, who was selected as a team captain, played forward for the Beavers and appeared in all 28 of their games this season, starting two games and averaging almost 14 minutes per game.

In 2016-17, White scored 131 points while shooting 48-100 (48 percent) from the field and 35-48 (72.9 percent) from the free-throw line. He also tallied 110 rebounds, 18 assists, nine blocks and nine steals.

White recorded a season-high 13 points Feb. 10 at MSU Moorhead.

The BSU men’s basketball team finished its season 10-18 overall with an 8-14 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.