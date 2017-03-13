Rhinelander-area man accused of attempted murder

Steven Fletcher allegedly tried to shoot ex-girlfriend’s son at apartment complex

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 46-year-old Rhinelander-area man was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s son at an apartment complex in the town of Pelican shortly before midnight Saturday.

According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s dispatch center received a report of shots fired at the apartment complex, for which sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene identified Steven Fletcher as the shooter.

Captain Terry Hook said the preliminary investigation indicates Fletcher was trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s son, though no one was injured and Fletcher was arrested without further incident.

Hook said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, but charges of first-degree attempted homicide, disorderly conduct, burglary and intoxicated use of a firearm have been referred to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

Fletcher made his initial court appearance via teleconference from the county jail Monday afternoon when his bond was set at $30,000 cash.