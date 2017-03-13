City Council approves new appointment to Police and Fire Commission

Pete Tenderholt resigns after moving out of city

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Pete Tenderholt is now officially out and has been replaced by Brandon Karaba on Rhinelander’s Police and Fire Commission.

Mayor Dick Johns, who noted Tenderholt submitted his resignation last week, was able to get five of the six City Council members present at Monday’s meeting to approve his appointment of Karaba, who works at People’s State Bank.

Tenderholt’s eligibility to continue serving on the Police and Fire Commission had been questioned after he moved out of the city limits.

The lone dissenter to Karaba’s appointment, council member Dawn Rog, criticized Tenderholt for not having notified the city clerk upon moving out of the city limits, but asked that a vote to approve Karaba be postponed because two council members, George Kirby and Steve Sauer, were absent.

The six council members present Monday unanimously agreed to set public hearings for their April 10 meeting to consider proposed changes in the city code that would replace the word “citizens” with “residents” to explicitly require appointees on the Police and Fire Commission, Planning Commission and Board of Review to live in the city limits.

Karaba’s appointment replacing Tenderholt puts the Police and Fire Commission back to five members. However, another member of both the Police and Fire Commission and the Planning Commission, Joe Sturzl, indicated at last week’s Finance Committee meeting that he would have to resign from both commissions when he would move out of the city limits, in the event the city code would be changed to require city residency.