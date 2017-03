STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Crews from Pelican, Rhinelander, Pine Lake, Crescent, Monico and Stella battled a structure fire around 4 a.m. Saturday on Grossman Ave. in Rhinelander.

According to the Pelican Fire & Rescue Facebook page, Oneida County Ambulance and Wisconsin Public Service were also on the scene.

We’ll have more details as they become available. Photos by TMK Photography.