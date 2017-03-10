This week’s Viewpoint

The view from a park

Editor,

We decided that for some fun we’d take our little ones to the new park in Minocqua. It was a bit of a drive but there wasn’t an appropriate park for them in our area. When we got there, we were disappointed to find we were the only ones there…no playmates for JuJu, Carlee and Charlie. They did, though, have fun sniffing the grounds, marking, and taking a few dashes around to test the area.

Eventually two large adventurers came to the adjacent area in the park. Charlie was startled by the creatures that were four times his size and barked a warning to let them know that although he was smaller, he was not to be fooled with. We immediately went over to reassure him that we had his back.

The two giants couldn’t have cared less.

Eventually four others, large and small arrived, and we grown-ups had a nice time visiting while the gang sniffed each other and the area, initiating competitive racing and chasing any balls we’d toss.

Then it was time to go back to Rhinelander.

I’d accompanied my family in Arizona to their dog park and basically had the same experience. The dogs were too busy with each other to be a problem. It was an enjoyable time, and that’s what parks are for….fun. Picnicking is fun, baseball is fun, ice skating is fun, local history museums are fun, county fairs are fun, kayaking is fun, and enjoying pets is fun. Hopefully, they can all be accommodated in the master plan for the area parks.

Adrienne Birkholz, Rhinelander

Hodag student fans make reader proud

Editor,

If I tried hard enough I could probably fill a full page and more about the exploits of teenagers who have caused destruction in their hometowns. However I have decided to write about a terrific group of teenagers, most of whom I do not know personally.

Friday night I was excited to be one of the many fans of the Rhinelander High School’s varsity team, better known as the Hodags. The team was playing in their first playoff game this season and had an almost packed gymnasium of supporters. The team displayed an outstanding amount of energy and zest for themselves as they were introduced to their fans.

The main reason I am writing this short article is to thank the amazing group of kids I watched throughout the game. The varsity basketball team will never have any doubt this group of kids are their fans for life! I have never witnessed a more poised and enthusiastic group in my life. I never saw, or heard one negative comment from this group towards the other team, except the words” AIR BALL!”

Such a special group of kids made me happy and proud to have been a witness to the Hodag’s victory,

Thanks to Rhinelander’s youth and to the Hodag’s victory.

Robert Klitzka, Rhinelander

Reader says liberal media is corrupt

Editor,

No pretense from MSNBC. One of their “reporters” came right out and said it was their “job to tell people what to think.” Something we knew all along, but to hear it spoken is symbolic of everything that went wrong with the liberal media. Trump is correct – they are corrupt, biased to the extreme.

What better reason not to watch that garbage? And what better reason to watch the only genuine news source, FOX. The purveyors of “fake news” have only one goal, to undermine anything Trump. It’s all negative, anti-Trump, all the time. Same with the talk shows, late night television.

Rush Limbaugh is onto something when he said all the backlash about Trump can probably be traced to Barack Obama and the Clintons. After all, Obama is watching his legacy disintegrate right before his eyes, his bogus agenda rejected by all those deplorable who dare to think for themselves. And the Clintons are well known for their corruption. Hillary is bitter about her power trip being snatched from her. She finds herself on the sidelines, not in the game now.

And the Democrats have little to hang onto now, so they too spend all their time trying desperately to prove they still have something to say worth listening to in Congress. They have gone off the deep end of politics, have nowhere else to go. It’s all amusing to watch, like a bad movie, but more entertaining than anything coming out of Hollywood these days.

Robert Orgeman, Rhinelander