Rocky’s helps group support local troops

Rocky’s Roadhouse held its annual meat raffle recently, and once again donated proceeds to the Military Support Group in Rhinelander. The group uses 100 percent of donated items and cash to send boxes of comfort items, including snack foods, personal hygiene items, socks and books to local troops stationed around the world.

Ray Zastrow said he has been collecting and shipping boxes since the end of Desert Storm in the 1990s, but they stepped up their operation in 2001 and have since shipped 5,000 boxes to the troops.

Rocky’s manager Tammy Ahles said she appreciates what the Military Support Group does. “We really believe in and support our troops,” Ahles said. “And it’s a wonderful thing these guys do.”