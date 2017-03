Staff and students of the month at Rhinelander High School for February are, from left, Allison Johnson, Staff of the Month; Bradley Orth, Tech. Ed.; Erin Bloom, Science; Dylan Roeser, Math; Neil Mathews, Business and Marketing; Sydney Zettler, Foreign Language; Sean Mathews, Business and Marketing; Kelsi Kreger, Family and Consumer Science; Connor Lund, English; Zachary Maas, Social Studies;and Eleanor Rickman, Fine Arts. Not pictured is Novalee Juel, Physical Education.