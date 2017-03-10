Outstanding RHS seniors

RHS seniors Hailey Sisel, left and Elliot Fehlen, far right, were recognized at the weekly Rhinelander Kiwanis Club meeting. In the center is Kiwanian Josh Haas.

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting. Hailey Sisel is co-president of FBLA/DECA, class president of Student Council, vice-president of the National Honor Society and a member of the soccer team. Sisel plans to pursue a degree in biochemistry and hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Elliot Fehlen is vice-president of community service for FBLA/DECA, is a member of the band, enjoys tutoring and being a teaching assistant at Crescent School. He plans to go to college for an elementary education degree.

The Rhinelander Kiwanis Club donates more than $20,000 each year to programs and projects that support area children and their families, including three annual $1,500 scholarships to RHS graduating seniors.

