Outstanding RHS seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting. Hailey Sisel is co-president of FBLA/DECA, class president of Student Council, vice-president of the National Honor Society and a member of the soccer team. Sisel plans to pursue a degree in biochemistry and hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Elliot Fehlen is vice-president of community service for FBLA/DECA, is a member of the band, enjoys tutoring and being a teaching assistant at Crescent School. He plans to go to college for an elementary education degree.

The Rhinelander Kiwanis Club donates more than $20,000 each year to programs and projects that support area children and their families, including three annual $1,500 scholarships to RHS graduating seniors.