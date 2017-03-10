Oneida County’s top five outstanding warrants

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Jonathan B. McCord, 34, Male/White; failure to appear disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY. Jamie Lee Johnson, 31, Male/White; failure to appear for disorderly conduct/batter. BODY ONLY. Makayla R. Fanning, 24, Female/White; failure to pay OWI. BOND: $878. Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White; Failure to appear/misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Michael L. Stone, 19, Male/Native American; Failure to pay resisting or obstructing and illegal dumping. BOND: $1,283.
