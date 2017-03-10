Dinner and a play…The perfect combination!

Our Turn

BY KRISTIN HIGGINS

SDR Drama Director

Are you looking for something fun to do? Do you want a great meal and awesome live entertainment? The School District of Rhinelander and Rhinelander Cafe and Pub are teaming up to offer you an amazing experience. Eat supper at the Pub on March 23, 24, or 25 and receive a FREE ticket to the SDR Drama Department’s production of The 39 Steps. The Rhinelander Cafe and Pub will be generously donating the cost of your ticket to the SDR Drama Department.

Here’s how it works: make a date with your favorite person, or with whomever you’d like to attend a play. Go to the Pub for dinner. Enjoy delicious food and beverages. Ask your server for a ticket to The 39 Steps. They’ll give you a FREE ticket and then they’ll pay the admission price to the drama department. Attend the play at 7 p.m. Laugh. Be amazed. Tell the kids how talented they are.

The 39 Steps is a combination of Alfred Hitchcock, a juicy spy novel, and a bit of Monty Python. It’s a fast-paced whodunit mystery-comedy! This two time Tony® winning production will hit the stage at the John and Dory Brown Performing Arts Center in the Rhinelander High School March 23-26.

The 39 Steps is a departure from the standard high school spring production, according to co-director Roddy MacMillan. “This year, we decided to get extra ambitious with our spring play. The 39 Steps includes special visual and sound effects, and a more, shall we say, ‘adult’ plot. There will be plenty of laughs and quite a bit of suspense as well.”

The performances begin at 7 p.m. March 23, 24 and 25 and 1 p.m. March 26, so plan your date accordingly. Take advantage of dinner and a play and have a fabulous evening out. The SDR Drama Department thanks the Rhinelander Cafe and Pub for their generosity!