Obituary: Vivian L. Levknecht

Vivian L. Levknecht, age 88 of Rhinelander, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at her home. She was born April 2, 1928, in Antigo to Stanley and Elsie (Hurning) Pleoger.

Vivian graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1946. She married Richard Levknecht on Sept. 4, 1948, and together they raised their family of four children. In addition to her duties as homemaker, Vivian was employed for 24 years as a clerk with the Oneida County Tax Listing Office.

Vivian enjoyed travel with her husband, making trips to Florida, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well, sharing many creations with family and friends including Hodag Beanie Babies and her valued wash clothes that she continued to work on up until last week. Family time, especially with the grandkids and great-grandkids was precious to Vivian as was her special dog companions Scamp and Lady and viewing sunsets from her home on Thunder Lake.

Vivian is survived by her daughter, Susan (Robert) Morasch of Green Bay; two sons, Gary Levknecht of Lowell, Mich. and Rick (Beth) Levknecht of Palo Verde, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Donna Levknecht of Rhinelander; five grandchildren, Kristi (Nic) Treder, Brian (Audrey) Levknecht, Michelle (Robert) Weisheim, Jessica (Michael) Gailey and Adriene (Mark Robertson) Levknecht; and seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Mady, Vivian, Cheyenne, Brigitte, Charlotte and Mairin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard on Sept. 3, 2005; a son, Peter on April 25, 2012; two sisters, Jane and Phyllis; and a brother, Richard.

A memorial gathering to remember Vivian and share with her family will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Carlson Funeral Home.

The family extends a very special thank you to the staff of Ministry Home Care Hospice for the super care and comfort they provided Vivian and for making it possible for her to remain in her home.