Four RSC swimmers age 13 and over compete at state

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Four Rhinelander Swim Club swimmers – Joseph Heck, Thaddeus Heck, David King and Makenna Winnicki – competed in the age 13 and over state swim meet in Brown Deer this past weekend.

Head coach Megan Cihla said she was pleased with the results from the meet.

“The hard work throughout the season has really paid off,” she said. “They were able to drop time in everything they swam.

“Makenna has really proven to be a great all-around swimmer, but is really standing out in the distance events. The longer the events, the stronger she looks. She is going to be a wonderful addition to the high school team next season as she continues to grow and succeed in any event she puts her mind to.

“Joseph really lit up the pool in his relay swims. He looked strong and fast and had times to prove it. He too will be a great addition to the boys team.”

13 & OVER RESULTS

Joseph Heck, age 14: Relays: 9th–200 freestyle; 11th–400 freestyle.

Thaddeus Heck, age 14: 17th–100 breaststroke, 1:05.37; Relays: 9th–400 medley.

David King, age 14: 15th–200 butterfly, 2:15.39; 27th–200 backstroke, 2:13.54; 29th–100 butterfly, 1:00.15; Relays: 9th–400 medley, 11th–400 freestyle.

Makenna Winnicki, age 14: 55th–100 backstroke, 1:03.73; 27th–500 freestyle 5:27.23; 48th–200 individual medley, 2:22.19; Relays: 12th–800 freestyle; 13th–200 freestyle; 32nd–400 freestyle.