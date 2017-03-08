Registration deadline nears for Drone Derby

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Ever think it would be fun to be a pilot? Are you an expert gamer? Or are you looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon? The first annual Drone Derby may be just the event you.

Kim Swisher Communications is hosting the derby April 1 at the Hodag Banquet Center in Rhinelander from 3-6 p.m. This event is also a fundraiser, and all proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Teams of up to five people will compete in a series of obstacles for the trophy and bragging rights. Registration ends March 17, and is limited to 15 teams so don’t delay. Visit http://www.kimswisher.com/drone-derby/ to sign up.

Team entry fee is $150 and INCLUDES a drone, controller and batteries.

No experience is necessary. FAA-Certified pilot Dan Dumas will offer training and assistance throughout the event to make this a memorable afternoon while benefiting the Salvation Army.

Setup begins at 1 p.m., practice rounds at 3 p.m. and competition starts at 4:40 p.m. Extra practice time may be “purchased” for $20 per hour. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be offered. All participants must be at least 21 years old.