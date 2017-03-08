Oneida-Vilas warming centers open

The Oneida-Vilas County Emergency Management offices have announced warming facilities open for citizens whose homes may be without power today. The facilities on the list are open for business 24 hours, seven days a week.

RHINELANDER AREA:

Trig’s Riverwalk Centre Mall, 232 S. Courtney St. 715-369-1470 (seating in the mall area)

WalMart Supercenter, 2121 Lincoln St. 715-362-8550

Rhinelander District Library, 106 N. Stevens St. 715-365-1070 (Open Wed.–Fri., 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF AREA:

Trig’s Mall, 9750 Hwy. 70 W., Minocqua. 715-356-9456 (seating in the mall area)

WalMart Supercenter, 8760 Northridge Way, Minocqua. 715-356-1609

Minocqua Public Library, 415 Menominee St. 715-356-4437 (Open Wed. & Thur. 9 a.m.–8 p.m. and Friday 9 .am.–6 p.m.)

THREE LAKES AREA:

Demmer Memorial Library, 6961 E. School St., 715-546-3391 (Open Wed., 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

EAGLE RIVER AREA:

Trig’s 925 E. Wall St. 715-479-6411 (mezzanine area)

Eagle River Memorial Hospital, main entrance, 201 Hospital Rd. 715-479-7411.

For other Northwoods locations, click here.

The National Weather Service indicated another windy day is in store across the area with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 50 mph are possible. Strong winds are producing sporadic damage to trees and power lines which will result in additional power outages. The strong winds will subside this evening. Wisconsin Public Service encourages customers to contact the telephone number listed below for information and not approach crews that are working for safety purposes.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is urged to contact their utility company.

Wisconsin Public Service: 1-800-450-7240

Price Electric Cooperative: 1-800-884-0881

Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999

WE Energies: 1-800-242-9137