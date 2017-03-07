The School District of Rhinelander Drama Department presents “The 39 Steps”

What happens when you combine the mastery of Alfred Hitchcock, a juicy spy novel, and a bit of Monty Python? You get The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit mystery-comedy. This two-time Tony® winning production will hit the stage at the John and Dory Brown Performing Arts Center in the Rhinelander High School March 23-26.

The 39 Steps is a departure from the standard high school spring production, according to Co-Director Roddy MacMillan. “This year, we decided to get extra ambitious with our spring play. The 39 Steps includes special visual and sound effects, and a more, shall we say, ‘adult’ plot. There will be plenty of laughs and quite a bit of suspense as well.”

Show times for The 39 Steps are March 23, through March 25 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee March 26 at 1 p.m. General admission tickets will be available for $5 prior to each performance.