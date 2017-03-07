The School District of Rhinelander Drama Department presents “The 39 Steps”

Angie Timm, left and Adam Bloom are on the 'top' of the train, while Brittany Bredeson is ready to make an emergency stop of the train. Jane Kubisiak, far right, is the female lead and plays Pamela.

What happens when you combine the mastery of Alfred Hitchcock, a juicy spy novel, and a bit of Monty Python? You get The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit mystery-comedy. This two-time Tony® winning production will hit the stage at the John and Dory Brown Performing Arts Center in the Rhinelander High School March 23-26.

The 39 Steps is a departure from the standard high school spring production, according to Co-Director Roddy MacMillan. “This year, we decided to get extra ambitious with our spring play. The 39 Steps includes special visual and sound effects, and a more, shall we say, ‘adult’ plot. There will be plenty of laughs and quite a bit of suspense as well.”

Show times for The 39 Steps are March 23, through March 25 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee March 26 at 1 p.m. General admission tickets will be available for $5 prior to each performance.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Work on Rhinelander’s Streetscape to resume this spring

Comments comments

Committee discusses city providing dumpster for State Theater cleanup

Comments comments

Exhibit season opens at ArtStart

Comments comments

Young Rhinelander swimmers compete at state

Comments comments