Obituary: Donald Chagnon

Donald Chagnon, age 82, of Rhinelander, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Don was born Aug. 12, 1934 in Rhinelander to Louis and Margaret (Naug) Chagnon.

Don attended schools in Rhinelander, graduating from RHS in 1952. He served in the National Guard and was called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis. He was employed by the Rhinelander Paper Company for over 46 years as a machine operator. In his spare time he loved woodworking and being with his dogs. He was a quiet and content person who loved his family.

Don married his wife Marilyn (Wallin) on June 30, 1958 and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Verle) Keszler, Julie Chagnon and Beth (Shawn) Scheeler; his son, Daniel (Kim) Chagnon; five grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Mary) Chagnon; other family and many friends. At Don’s request, private family services will be held. (Carlson Funeral Home)