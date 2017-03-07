Committee backs continuing ‘beaver abatement’ in Rhinelander

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s Public Works Committee favors continuing the assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture to control beavers and beaver-related structures in the city.

Committee members voted Monday to seek another cooperative service agreement for this year with the USDA, at a cost not to exceed $1,500, for wildlife damage management activities related to beavers.

“We get very good ‘bang for our buck,’ so to speak, with the USDA assisting us in the beaver abatement,” said committee chairman Tom Gleason.

City street superintendent Tony Gilman beavers have become less of a nuisance with constructing dams, etc., since the abatement program has been in existence in Rhinelander.

“Hopefully it keeps dropping down less and less every year,” Gilman said. “It’s worked well for us, for sure.”