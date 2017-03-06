The Campanile Center presents Samite March 16

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Northwoods music lovers have the opportunity to hear a one-of-a-kind life story and learn how one musician is using his craft to promote peace, understanding and harmony throughout the world. Live on stage at the Campanile Center for the Arts March 16 is world-renowned musician, humanitarian and photographer, Samite.

Samite has a remarkable life story. Born and raised in Uganda, Samite was well on his way to becoming one of East Africa’s most acclaimed flutists starting at age twelve. He performed frequently to enthusiastic audiences throughout Uganda until 1982, when he was forced to flee to Kenya as a political refugee.

“(My music) represents influences from all the places I have been,” Samite said. “From my childhood in Uganda, and my life in Kenya as a refugee, to immigrating to the United States in 1987, to my current travels in Africa with my humanitarian work.”

In 2002, Samite founded Musicians for World Harmony, an organization dedicated to enabling musicians throughout the world to share their music for the promotion of peace, understanding, and harmony among people. To that end, he travels to sing, play music, and exchange stories with victims of war, poverty and HIV/AIDS. He has extensively traveled war-torn and distressed countries of Uganda, Kenya, Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Latvia, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire to work in refugee camps with former child soldiers and AIDS orphans.

Today, Samite’s story and musical genius entertains audiences throughout the world. His smooth vocals are accompanied by the kalimba, marimba, litungu, and various eastern and western flutes.

“I am always inspired by my surroundings,” Samite explained. “My childhood hikes into the forest, my teenage years in Kampala, and my visits to refugee camps and orphanages.”

Samite is the subject of the 1998 PBS documentary, Song of the Refugee. He has delivered his message of peace to a worldwide audience including several performances for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Vancouver Peace Summit: Nobel Laureates in Dialogue, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Most recently, Samite collaborated with the filmmakers of “Alive Inside,” an award-winning PBS documentary on the power of music to awaken the memories locked away in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Tickets are $27.50 in advance including taxes and fees, and $30 at the door. Order tickets by calling 715-356-9700 or by visiting www.campanilecenter.org. Campanile Center for the Arts, located in downtown Minocqua at the corner of Milwaukee and Flambeau Streets, is a non-profit arts center committed to developing, promoting, supporting and advocating the performing & visual arts in the Lakeland community through education, performance and exhibition.

[Contributed photos]