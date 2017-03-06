BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags’ season ends in D2 Regional final

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After trailing by only two points at halftime Saturday night, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team ended up losing its WIAA Division 2 Regional final at top-seeded Wausau East, 59-53.

Owen White led RHS with a game-high 23 points, while Brad Comer added 12 points.

The Lumberjacks had three players score in double figures led by Sawyer Schlindwein with 17 points. Thomas Dunbar added 14 points with Matt Tuman scoring 10 more.

The Hodags ended the season 14-9 overall. Wausau East advances to Thursday’s Sectional semifinal at Merrill to face No. 2-seeded Medford.

Wausau East 59, Rhinelander 53

Rhinelander 22 31 – 53

Wausau East 24 35 – 59