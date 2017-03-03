Recognize teens with character

The YMCA of the Northwoods is accepting nominations for its annual Y Teen Character Awards.

These awards recognize teens who demonstrate the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. Teachers, counselors, coaches, neighbors, family and friends are just a few examples of individuals who are encouraged to nominate teens to receive a character award.

The awards banquet is Monday, April 10.

Nomination forms are available at ymcaofthenorthwoods.com or the Y, and are due by Friday, March 10.