Local Americorps members give back

March 10 is National Day of Service

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The week of March 5-11 is Americorps Week, which ends with a National Day of Service. Emily Golden and Emily Lenten are serving their Americorps terms of service at the KIN Youth Program in Rhinelander. For their service project, they’ve organized two events that will give back to the community in which they serve.

“We’re beginning the week with a food drive and ending the week with a free community meal,” Lenten said. “The focus is feeding the community; giving back to the community through food.”

The KIN Youth Program, also known as Kids Impacting our Neighborhoods, is collecting food to donate to the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry. Food items they are requesting for the RAFP include peanut butter, whole grain baby cereal, macaroni and cheese, soups, canned vegetables and fruit, whole grain pasta and cereal, nuts and dried fruit.

“The Dollar Tree store in Rhinelander is also hosting KIN March 6-10,” Lenten added. “At the time of checkout you can choose to purchase food items.”

Lenten and Golden are also preparing the spaghetti dinner that will be offered free to anyone who stops by March 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the new KIN location, 52 N. Brown Street. Food donations can be dropped off there Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.