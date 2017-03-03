Library – the indoors winter sport

BY VIRGINIA ROBERTS

Rhinelander District Library Director

There are interesting things that happen in the Northwoods in the waning winter months. People actually want to be outside. There is usually a thaw. Spring cleaning commences as soon as folks have clear roads. Frequently, in the middle of it all, folks realize how important community is to get things done—groceries delivered, cars removed from snow banks, and the like. Many in the community come to the library—where there are all sorts of things to do and see, and just hang around and be, without wearing six layers and steel toed snow boots.

Of course, there are the many library materials to transport you anywhere. For the little ones and families, there are story times on Monday and Thursday. On March 13, at 2 p.m. children’s author Linda Vander Heyden, author of Mr. McGinty’s Monarchs, will be at the library discussing her work.

For educators, March 7 and 8 brings Book Fest , in its 30th year. This is a really cool annual opportunity to see new children’s publications brought to you by the Headwaters Reading Council, the School District of Rhinelander and the Rhinelander District Library with the Children’s Cooperative Book Center.

For teens on the third Monday after school, there is Trading Card game play. And all month, on the main floor of the library, the international theme is all things Irish, so the Crafternoon March 15 features simple wire jewelry making, a zentangle book mark contest, and more. On Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. RDL presents author B.J. Hollars. He will chat about his new book, Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds, and sign his books. RDL is very pleased to have received grants from the Northern Arts Council and the Foundation as well as our hosts, the Friends of the Library, to present this year’s Crafternoons and author series.

Mentioning the Friends of the Library reminds me it’s Book Sale time again. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, the Rhinelander District Library Friends will be hosting the Almost Spring Book Sale. Now technically, it will actually be spring, but, more likely signs will be felt further south. Hopefully there will still be snow to play in and ice on the lakes to fish through. But—you know—books and other stuff—prices start at .50!

There are several ways you can be a part of this phenomenon. The first would be to join the Friends of the Library. Pick up a brochure, fill out an application and join! Membership is only $5. Meetings are every third Tuesday at 1 p.m. and the next one is March 20, a few days before the sale.

The second way is to donate books and media. While most everything is accepted most of the time, it’s best to call and see for sure before you haul that great big box to the library. Some of it may even go into the collection to replace a well loved material! But if the stuff you donate is in any way damaged, the library has to throw it out, and staff would rather not spend your hard-earned tax dollars doing that.

Thirdly, you can come to the sale and find stuff, either to enjoy as is or upcycle. No one will ask any questions if you buy one item (or preferably) a box or two! We just really enjoy having you come in and find stuff. And, to be honest, it’s very much a community service not much of a fund raiser for the library. It’s just another way to get materials into the hands of the people in the neighborhood.

Finally, On March 31, the library will be closed all day for a staff and volunteer in-service. So what this means is hopefully, on April 1, there will be some changes in shelving, computers, and labeling in the library, along with folks who, as always, will help you find the things you need, and show you where to go to get them.

And there will always be more programs…stay tuned for these and the Summer Reading kick off to Build a Better World!