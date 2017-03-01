Northwoods residents indicted on oxycodone-related charges

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Several Northwoods residents face federal drug charges related to the distribution of oxycodone. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Feb. 7 a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Lance Bruette, age 34 of Minocqua; Orvin Kay, age 57 of Milwaukee; Frank Lawrence, age 38 of Saint Germain; Mitchell Plantikow, age 29 of Woodruff; Troy Plantikow, age 52 of Woodruff and Lacey Stanick, age 31 of Woodruff.

All six defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. According to the criminal complaint filed against Orvin Kay, certain individuals who resided in northern Wisconsin would drive to Milwaukee and pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills per week from Kay. They would then distribute those to users as well as co-conspirators who would sell the pills to others. According to the Justice Department press release, the maximum penalty for all of the charges is 20 years in prison and $1 million fine.

In a related matter, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment Feb. 28 against Lee Hueckstaedt, age 31 of Rhinelander, for possessing Oxycodone with the intent to distribute it. The criminal complaint alleges that Huckstaedt is a “large-scale” oxycodone dealer in the Eagle River/Rhinelander area and that on the dates charged he drove to Milwaukee to pick up hundreds (240, 400 and 611) oxycodone pills from Kay.

The investigation is ongoing and more indictments are expected. In addition to the federal agencies, Northwoods police and sheriff’s department were also assisting in the investigation.