Rhinelander dance team season comes to an end

Dance team members with their second place trophy, in front, are co-captains Alyssa Kossack, Delanie Stafford and Hannah Hicks; row two, Haylee Fernandes, Alexx Knapp, Miranda Koth, Nicolette Metropulos, Olivia DeNamur, Makenzie Pence and Katie Gilbert; in back, head coach Tricia Winter, assistant coach Bailey Welch, Morgan Johnson, Makayla Koser, Emma Squires, Abbi Koch, Lexi Heise, Beth Theilman, Tina Kansariwala, assistant coach Kari Britton, assistant Hanna Penca holding Bailey Penca.

The Rhinelander High School Dance Team finished their competition season Feb. 24-26 at the Dance Xtreme AmeriCup Dance Championships in Minneapolis. The team placed second in the High School Hip Hop Division, competing against three Division 1 teams.

Saturday the Hodags danced in the High School Jazz Division placing second out of two teams. At the Saturday evening gala head coach Tricia Winter was recognized as DX Top 5 Coach of the Year.

Co-captain Delanie Stafford was recognized with a Distinguished Leader Award and the team was recognized with the Academic

Head coach Tricia Winter was named Dance Xtreme Top 5 Coach of the Year. Delanie Stafford, middle, was recognized with a Distinguished Leader award. Also pictured are Bailey Welch, left and Tricia Winter. Co-captains Alyssa Kossack, left, and Hannah Hicks accepted the team's Academic Excellence Award.
Delanie Stafford, middle, was recognized with a Distinguished Leader award. Also pictured are Bailey Welch, left and Tricia Winter.

Excellence Award.

