Rhinelander dance team season comes to an end

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School Dance Team finished their competition season Feb. 24-26 at the Dance Xtreme AmeriCup Dance Championships in Minneapolis. The team placed second in the High School Hip Hop Division, competing against three Division 1 teams.

Saturday the Hodags danced in the High School Jazz Division placing second out of two teams. At the Saturday evening gala head coach Tricia Winter was recognized as DX Top 5 Coach of the Year.

Co-captain Delanie Stafford was recognized with a Distinguished Leader Award and the team was recognized with the Academic

Delanie Stafford, middle, was recognized with a Distinguished Leader award. Also pictured are Bailey Welch, left and Tricia Winter.

Excellence Award.