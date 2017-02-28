Obituary: Ronda C. Schrump

Ronda Carrie Schrump, age 57 of Rhinelander, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at St. Mary’s hospital after a 14-year battle with stage four cancer. She was born May 30, 1959 in Rhinelander to Ronald and Janet (Alsteen) Dickison.

Ronda graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1977. She then worked as a cashier for JCPenney which she enjoyed because it kept her busy.

Ronda enjoyed garage sales, shopping, gardening and making sure that the landscaping was done to perfection. She loved her dogs Brady and Ella who would take over the bed. What she loved the most was spending time with family and friends, especially around the holidays when she would get to decorate the house with her granddaughter.

Ronda is survived by her parents Ronald and Janet Dickison; husband Peter Schrump; daughter Erin (Jason) Doggett; son, Derek (Zoie) Mohr; stepson, Abraham Schrump; grandchildren, Jordyn Doggett and Mya Renn;, sister, Julie (Dennis) Braeger; brother, Ronald (Barbara) Dickison; nieces, Kayla Dickison, Nicole (Alex) Dickison, Jennifer (Greg) Bohn; great-niece Aubrey Bohn, great-nephew Owen Bohn, other family and many friends.

A memorial service for Ronda will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Carlson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Chaplain John Uhlarik officiating. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. You may leave your private condolences for the Schrump family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Schrump family