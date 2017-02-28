GIRLS BASKETBALL: Elcho sinks Three Lakes in D5 Regional final

Hornets to face Green Bay NEW Lutheran in Sectional semifinals

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Elcho girls basketball team is now within two wins of heading to state.

The No. 2-seeded Hornets jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead Monday when they held on to win their WIAA Division 5 Regional final at home over No. 3-seeded Three Lakes, 63-54.

Three Elcho players scored in double figures led by freshman Katie Slowik with a game-high 19 points. Jessica Slowik added 18 points with Kenzie Novak scoring 14 more.

The Blue Jays, whose 42 second-half points included eight 3-pointers, were led by Cynthia Beavers ending up with 15 points. Macy Sowinski also scored in double figures with 13 points.

The Hornets, who improved to 21-4 overall, will play in the Division 5 Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Pulaski against No. 4-seeded NEW Lutheran, which is 14-10. The winner will play for the Sectional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Waupaca against the winner of the other Sectional semifinal between Loyal (21-4) and Tri-County (24-1).

Elcho 63, T. Lakes 54

T. Lakes 12 42 – 54

Elcho 32 31 – 63

T. Lakes: Karlie Volk 7, Maggie Servent 6, Macy Sowinski 13, Cynthia Beavers 15, Kloey Krusick 8, Naomi Volkmann 5. 3-pointers: Beavers 3, Sowinski 2, Krusick 2, Volk, Volkmann. Free throws: 11-16. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Servent, Sowinski.

Elcho: Jessica Slowik 18, Katie Slowik 19, Grace Palubicki 7, Madison Asbach 5, Kenzie Novak 14. 3-pointers: J. Slowik 2, K. Slowik 2, Palubicki. Free throws: 16-26. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Novak.