Father daughter dance March 25

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Christopher Larson is pictured here with daughters Elena, left and Evolet at a recent father daughter dance.

Dads and daughters are invited to a night out March 25 for the YMCA of the Northwoods Father daughter dance at the Hodag Banquet Center. The theme of the semi-formal evening is “Once Upon a Time” and begins at 5:50 p.m.

Featured with be a plated meal, DJ entertainment, dancing and a photo booth. Each girl will receive an event favor and a wrist corsage.

Girls are welcome to bring their favorite role model if their father is unavailable. Cost for the event is $40 per couple and $10 per additional daughter.

Registration is due by March 19. Call the Y at 715-362-9622 or visit ymcaofthenorthwoods.org for more information.