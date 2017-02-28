Committee backs contracts for baseball leagues to use Hodag Park

Five-year agreements favored for Little League, Babe Ruth, Legion

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

As part of an effort to put formal agreements together for groups using Rhinelander’s parks, the city’s Parks, Buildings and Grounds Committee backed five-year contracts Monday for three baseball leagues that use Hodag Park during the summer.

Parks Committee chairperson Sherrie Belliveau said the contracts for the Rhinelander Babe Ruth, Little League and American Legion have similar language to what the committee favored last year for the School District of Rhinelander to use city fields for softball and baseball at a fixed annual dollar amount over the duration of the agreement, which could be changed if the consumer price index increased by more than 5 percent in any give year.

The agreements spell out the related maintenance and set-up costs for which the leagues are being charged a flat fee to reimburse the city and also note maintenance those organizations agree to assist in before or after each use of a field.

The flat fees, which will be invoiced by the city every year in August and include any use of lights at any of the fields, are: $1,382.50 for Little League, $500 for Babe Ruth and $374 for American Legion.