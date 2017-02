Golden Ticket winner Jeff Nikolai

Downtown Rhinelander Inc. hosted its 10th annual Taste of Chocolate Feb. 10. According to organizer Rhonda Jicinsky over 500 tickets were sold, but only one lucky attendee held the Golden Ticket.

Jeff Nikolai of Marshfield won $1,000 in Downtown Bucks, donated by Printpack.

Each $5 ticket guaranteed a taste of chocolate, special discounts, deals or prizes at more than 35 participating downtown businesses.