Oneida County reports snowmobile fatality

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A fatal snowmobile crash in Oneida County over the weekend was the second death in the county during the 2016-17 season and the 15th statewide according to Wisconsin DNR records. There was a total of nine fatalities in Wisconsin during the 2015-16 season.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s office, the accident occurred late Saturday night near the Rustic Manor in St. Germain. The driver, 62-year-old Jeffrey E. Schultz of Kenosha, reportedly struck a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man from St. Germain sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Howard Young Medical Center.