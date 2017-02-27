Obituary: Mark James Barber

Mark James Barber, age 63 of Rhinelander, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb.24, 2017. He was born April 14, 1953 in Rhinelander to Calvin and Delores (O’Connor) Barber.

Mark enjoyed time spent in the outdoors, especially taking his granddaughter fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Barber of Rhinelander; two sons, Kevin and Chad; granddaughter, Kendyl; mother, Delores Barber; and siblings, Ronny, Lisa, and Daniel. He is further survived by other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin.

A memorial service will take place on a future date. (Carlson Funeral Home)