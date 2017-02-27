Obituary: Larry R. Larson

Larry R. Larson, age 68 of Rhinelander, died Feb. 24, 2017 at home. Larry was born Jan. 11, 1949 in Rhinelander to Ward and Ruth Larson. Larry enlisted in the United States Army in Jan., 1966 and was honorably discharged in Dec., 1968 after serving in Germany.

Larry married Wanda E. Dosdall in 1970. The couple lived in Phelps along with their children, Ward and Tonya for many years before returning to Rhinelander in 2009. “Big Lar” was employed in construction for 20 years and finished his career with the Phelps Water and Sewer Department, retiring in 2005.

Big Lar enjoyed hunting, watching the Packers play and meeting friends and family for morning coffee at the local diner. Larry’s loving and kind heart was hidden behind a tough grizzly bear appearance. His stories and generosity will be remembered for a long time to come.

Larry is survived by his wife, Wanda; children, Ward R. Larson II of Tomahawk and Tonya M. Larson of Helena, Mont.; one grandson, Dakota J. Larson of Park Falls; sister, Charlene (Ken) Page of Rhinelander; brothers, Mark (Julie) Larson of Oriskany Falls, N.Y., Thomas Larson of Rhinelander, Gary Larson of Black River Falls and William (Sandy) Larson of Rhinelander; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation for Larry will be held Thursday, March 2 from 12 p.m. until the 2p.m. memorial service at Pine Grove Community Church, with Pastor Gary Spurgeon officiating. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)