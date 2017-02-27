Obituary: Don W. Schroeder

Don “Doc” W. Schroeder, age 86 of Rhinelander, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at home.

Don was born June 11, 1930 in Plymouth, Ind. to Lewis and LaVange (Halt) Schroeder, where he grew up and later worked at Studebakers. He honored his country by serving in the US Navy. He was stationed in Guam and Japan during the Korean War.

Don later moved to Rhinelander and was employed as a welder at the Rhinelander Paper Mill. He had been employed by the mill for 40+ years at the time of his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 242, the Shriners, and of the Commandery. Don was also a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Don enjoyed traveling after his retirement. He visited China, Alaska, Las Vegas, Branson, and he always enjoyed “going home” to Plymouth, Ind. to visit family. He enjoyed hunting and the yearly ice fishing trips to Lake Winnie. He leaves us knowing we were all loved. As Doc would say, “I had a good family and life”.

Don is survived by his wife, Rollene ; his son, Tony (Jill) Schroeder; daughters, Terri Schroeder and Trudy (John) Houlihan; his daughter and son by marriage, Lisa (Shorty) Lueck and Dean (Kathy) Yenter; his nine granddaughters, Jenny, Heather, Kalla, Amanda, Molly, Taylor, Mariah, Callie and Dayna; his grandchildren by marriage, Austin, Anthony, Dustin, Perry and Nicole; his sister, Dorothy Alberts of Plymouth, Ind.; many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce(Zietlow); his parents; a son Toby; a son by marriage, Thomas; his siblings, Darrell Schroeder, John Schroeder, Marion Cannon, Earl Schroeder, Harlan Schroeder and Gene Schroeder. Don was also survived by his little dog, Shag, who gave him much comfort.

A Memorial service for Don will be held on Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. at the Carlson Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the services and then continue until a Masonic Service that will be held at 4:45 p.m., all at the Carlson Funeral Home. (Carlson Funeral Home)