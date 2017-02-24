Thrift shop supports KIN

The Rhinelander Seventh Day Adventist thrift shop recently presented the Kids Impacting our Neighborhood (KIN) program a check for $1,000. Volunteers at the thrift shop select a different organization to support four times per year, with KIN being selected to receive profits from the last quarter of 2016.

KIN is located at 52 N. Brown St. in Rhinelander. Donations are welcome to support the youth drop-in center and after-school program.

The SDA thrift shop, at 18 W. Rives St. is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pictured from left are Sharon Kintop, Emily Lenten and Angela Dexter representing KIN; Mary Perlberg and Amy Moreno from the SDA thrift shop.

(Submitted photo)