Rhinelander Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently welcomed Rhinelander Nissan at its new location. Josh Thompson, Rhinelander Honda manager, is also managing the Nissan dealership which is across the street at 1742 N. Stevens St.

Pictured are employees and Ambassadors including Tarsie Goes, Ed Orlikoski, Daniel Jensen, Diane Sowinski, Kevin Litzen, Katie Rinks, Judy Lundin, Josh Thompson, Daniel Walker, Jamie Alsteen, Denny Kunya, Shane Thorstenson, Maggie Steffen, Tom Peterson, Jesse Lindner, Mike Cinfio, Dwayne Mattek, Judy Bromann and Tyler Vinzant.

Nissan sales hours are Monday- Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Service is available Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The dealership can be reached at 715-420-2200.